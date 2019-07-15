Diligent Investors Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) Increased by $5.57 Million as Share Price Rose

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $361.97. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 156.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 105,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 67,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 2.27 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 40,703 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Putnam Fl Invest Management invested in 172,365 shares. 363,687 are held by Wafra. First Financial Bank owns 1.21% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 148,307 shares. Burney Co reported 1.19% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Newfocus Fincl Group Ltd Liability accumulated 39,284 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Girard Ptnrs invested in 0.05% or 4,560 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability reported 1.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hightower Serv Lta stated it has 45,974 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. General Invsts Company reported 1.06 million shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability invested in 15,300 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com stated it has 0.98% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 8,152 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,746 shares to 422,805 shares, valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,718 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 150,652 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.01% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. 15,569 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc. Anchor Capital Ltd Co invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South State reported 1.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Voya Inv Management Limited has 1.12 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap Prns Lp, California-based fund reported 4,939 shares. Frontier Inv Management accumulated 0.08% or 3,383 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 2,182 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation has 1,240 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt stated it has 1.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lazard Asset Management Limited Company owns 22,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.81% or 837,218 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.49% or 3,112 shares. Leavell Inv Management invested in 2,124 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock.

