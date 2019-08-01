Diligent Investors Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Silverback Asset Management Stake In Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Was Has Upped

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78M shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 243,971 shares traded or 27.79% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 625 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 12,326 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Granahan Mgmt Ma has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Silverback Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.78% or 500,000 shares. 17,847 are owned by Aqr Management Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 11,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 24,739 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.04% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 43,318 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 7,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Ariel Investments Llc reported 2.62M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership reported 410,212 shares stake.

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Goes Shopping, Mixed Trial Results For Provention Bio, 4 Stocks To Debut – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Crypto Coins Set to Bounce Higher – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kindred Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.