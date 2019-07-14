Diligent Investors Increased Adobe (ADBE) Position By $582,806; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed T (TMUS) Position By $466,440

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased T (TMUS) stake by 18.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 6,760 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 28,908 shares with $2.00 million value, down from 35,668 last quarter. T now has $67.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07M shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation

Diligent Investors Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 45.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diligent Investors Llc acquired 2,191 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Diligent Investors Llc holds 6,971 shares with $1.86 million value, up from 4,780 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $150.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bull Notes Galore for Adobe After Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was sold by Lewnes Ann.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, March 18. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 73,957 shares. Corvex Management LP holds 5.02% or 269,907 shares. Aspen Inv Management has invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinebridge LP has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 90 are held by Harding Loevner Lp. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,860 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 112,200 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Com Ny has 1,458 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22,810 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York has invested 3.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barrett Asset Management Limited has 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prescott Group Cap Mgmt holds 1,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & Trust reported 1,030 shares. Grassi Invest reported 1,000 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 327,395 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “T-Mobile and Sprint Might Clear Major Merger Hurdle, Still Face Another – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Even More States Pile On to Oppose T-Mobile and Sprint Merger – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FCC’s Pai hopes ‘misguided’ Sprint/T-Mobile antitrust litigation fails – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21 million for 20.27 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 10,002 shares. Newbrook Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.24 million shares or 6.94% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 219,575 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Aviva Public Limited holds 467,360 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 550 shares. Mrj Capital owns 64,941 shares. Axa accumulated 0% or 10,621 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 183,856 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc. 743,800 were reported by Primecap Management Ca. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 33,279 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 14,593 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd. Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 205 shares. Central Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.53% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).