Diligent Investors Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Raised by $593,967 as Shares Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 1.76M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 951,355 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Invest Limited Liability holds 15,642 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intact Investment Mngmt reported 87,000 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.03% or 244 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arrow holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 37,390 shares. 117,216 were accumulated by Btr Cap. Oarsman has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Martin And Co Tn invested in 17,116 shares or 0.64% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.84% stake. Fin Counselors holds 151,626 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com reported 507,694 shares. 8,074 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Hilltop Holdg holds 26,530 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A also sold $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.

