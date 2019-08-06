Diligent Investors Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Position by $582,806; Ventas (VTR) Holder Eii Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $324,702 as Stock Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 68,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 73,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 823,695 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $285.92. About 1.75M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $633,096 was sold by Probst Robert F.

