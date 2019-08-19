Diligent Investors Has Lifted Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $593,967 as Stock Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Selz Capital Has Lifted Position by $4.09 Million as Market Value Declined

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 9,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1,631 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Franklin Res Inc owns 1.25 million shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 1.62M are owned by Amer Century. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,434 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.46 million shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd holds 7.12% or 33,950 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 31,764 shares. 402 are owned by Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Co has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian accumulated 54,405 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,315 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Advsr Lc reported 93,384 shares stake.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 137,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 161,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,885 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boston Ptnrs has 7.28 million shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 40,306 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Somerset Llc reported 20,168 shares. 4,578 were reported by Accredited Investors. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 1.4% or 81,461 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 40.63 million shares. Thomasville Bankshares invested in 0.34% or 15,056 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns holds 3.61% or 658,325 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability invested in 541,651 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 159,688 shares. Weatherstone Mngmt accumulated 3,158 shares. First Merchants owns 51,267 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). M&T Bancorporation holds 0.82% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.