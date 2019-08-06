Diligent Investors Has Increased By $415,233 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Assetmark Decreased Its Newell Brands Com (NWL) Holding

Assetmark Inc decreased Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) stake by 89.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc sold 46,912 shares as Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Assetmark Inc holds 5,262 shares with $81,000 value, down from 52,174 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc Com now has $6.58B valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 5.86 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: Shareholders Will Benefit From Changes at Company; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX FOR ABOUT $2.3B; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Transaction Closing Within About 60 Days; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders

Diligent Investors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diligent Investors Llc acquired 3,549 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Diligent Investors Llc holds 65,907 shares with $7.77 million value, up from 62,358 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $134.84. About 20.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 892,840 are held by Fiduciary. London Of Virginia stated it has 1.64 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Capital Management invested in 2.23% or 78,386 shares. Nadler Financial Gp holds 26,595 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 2.58M shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc accumulated 3.2% or 825,995 shares. Btc Mngmt has 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,061 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt holds 3.34% or 58,946 shares in its portfolio. 6,142 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Davis has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,997 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.28M shares. The Ohio-based Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset invested in 0% or 183,663 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 19,670 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cna Corp stated it has 119,068 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 441,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 633,394 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2,220 shares. Washington Savings Bank stated it has 17,617 shares. Lathrop Mngmt accumulated 263,297 shares. Moreover, Loews has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 13,656 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 1.54 million were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 16,272 shares. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Company owns 164,977 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

