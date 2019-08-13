Diligent Investors Has Boosted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose; Salzhauer Michael Has Increased Its Stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by $1.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 241.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 119,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 168,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 375,698 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 31,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 435,896 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il invested in 0.46% or 682,449 shares. 24,486 are owned by Trustco Savings Bank N Y. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,247 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 8.00M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Everence Cap Management Inc accumulated 43,782 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Scott & Selber holds 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 16,728 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fairfield Bush And holds 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 17,277 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 31,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Ironsides Asset Advsr Llc has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Capital Limited invested in 0.35% or 5,181 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 27,925 shares. Smithfield Tru Com has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,518 shares. Neumann Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,678 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 347 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 113,557 shares. 7.61 million are held by Clearbridge Llc. Meeder Asset has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 1.03M are owned by Stifel Financial Corp. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,253 shares in its portfolio. 447,018 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Franklin owns 12,834 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5,279 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.17% or 234,235 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 852,711 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.14% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 232,113 shares stake.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,743 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

