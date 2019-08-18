Diligent Investors Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE); Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Stock Price Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $14.08 Million

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.98 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 51,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 15,673 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 67,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 342,240 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 7,999 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 2.05 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clearbridge Ltd Company holds 0.9% or 3.83 million shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 17,698 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Management Lc has 2.83% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oxbow Advsr Lc reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 0.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fincl Bank holds 0.61% or 194,365 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 0.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 53,894 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Incorporated.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Adobe, Highlights ‘Durable’ 20% EPS Growth – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 314,119 shares to 326,449 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 23,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.06 million for 15.36 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer Incorporated reported 18,491 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 846,279 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 167,699 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc reported 12,171 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 85,174 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 1.15M shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc, Japan-based fund reported 3,493 shares. 4,312 were accumulated by Apriem. 10,090 are owned by Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. 4,463 are held by Parametrica. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 81,748 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weak Loan Growth And Tighter Spreads Pinching Commerce Bancshares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, PNC Financial, Commerce Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fed Cuts Rates: Are Bank Stocks Still Worth Betting on? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.