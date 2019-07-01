Diligent Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Mayo Investment Advisers Increases Position in Hess Com (HES)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 1.20M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – UNDERINVESTMENT IN OFFSHORE OIL TO IMPACT SUPPLY SOON: HESS CEO; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $135.46. About 11.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 9,676 shares. Mengis Cap Management Incorporated holds 4.33% or 65,801 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,443 shares. 103,888 are owned by Waratah Advsr. Atlas Browninc invested in 1.88% or 22,521 shares. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 1.39% or 26,429 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,283 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 10.91M shares. Mairs & reported 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.49% or 103,398 shares. 7.00 million were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 3.14% or 418,367 shares. The Tennessee-based Shayne And Co Ltd Com has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 240,830 shares.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. Lynch Richard D. sold $964,278 worth of stock or 17,843 shares. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by Quigley James H..