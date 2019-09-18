Diker Management Upped Liveperson (LPSN) Stake by $3.37 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose While Navellier & Associates Upped Its Holding

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 499,680 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 2233.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 38,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 40,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 1.25M shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 49,291 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,995 shares. 2,295 are held by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc. Parkside Bancorp Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Co stated it has 802,321 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 23,287 shares. Awm Invest Communications has invested 4.44% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.37% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ameritas Prns holds 4,955 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc stated it has 60,168 shares. Oppenheimer Company reported 9,439 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 65,940 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd. Moreover, Griffin Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 24,027 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Duncker Streett invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Gw Henssler Assoc Limited owns 56,896 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,661 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 4,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc reported 495,441 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has 0.27% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 16,513 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.17 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 164,153 shares. Van Eck reported 244 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pnc Ser Gru accumulated 571,138 shares.