Diker Management Stake in Lendingtree New (TREE) Lowered by $6.25 Million; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holder Alpine Associates Management Raised Position

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $415.71. About 112,940 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 1.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.07 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.91 million, up from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 651,017 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76M for 152.83 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

