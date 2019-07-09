Diker Management Raised Position in Healthequity (HQY) by $912,500 as Market Value Declined; Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Value Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Holding by $1.97 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 8.87 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company's stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 858,880 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares to 62,340 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 71,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,312 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $799.00 million for 24.73 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.