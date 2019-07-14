Diker Management Position in Lendingtree New (TREE) Lowered by $6.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Stake as Share Price Rose

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $432.68. About 118,025 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $750.85. About 565,801 shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nine Masts Ltd has 0.29% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,289 shares. Macquarie reported 97,396 shares. First Personal Finance holds 27 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshfield Associates holds 9.86% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 226,502 shares. Bristol John W Com Ny holds 71,444 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.04% or 43,971 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 38,999 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.19% or 59,867 shares in its portfolio. Advisers Limited owns 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 634 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Maple Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 6,703 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Pinebridge LP invested in 5,282 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $35.89 million.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 50.73 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle sees benefits from digital business – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle: Bumpy Ride Amid Investor Biases – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baird expects Chipotle rally to extend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Realty Income Corp.’s Dividend Is Safe – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.