Diker Management Position In Grubhub (GRUB) Was Has Boosted; Vident Investment Advisory Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Upped by $394,892

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 68,718 shares as the company's stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 145,799 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 77,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 3.69 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 96.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 1,076 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, up from 1,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.6. About 8.55M shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonald's Deal – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "GRUB deepens Applebee's, IHOP partnership – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "The Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance" published on June 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Grubhub Features Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Free Food With The Launch Of "Perks" – PRNewswire" with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 202,964 shares to 505,362 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 52,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,555 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).