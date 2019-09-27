Diker Management Position in Grubhub (GRUB) Increased by $5.29 Million as Stock Declined; Regal Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $6.28 Million

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 68,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 145,799 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 77,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 751,478 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10195.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 71,368 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 72,068 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.03. About 1.20M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Management accumulated 15,776 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Andra Ap accumulated 0.16% or 62,400 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co has 9,551 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 73,529 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 322,986 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 3,641 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bellecapital Int Limited has 0.19% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,484 shares. Lifeplan Fincl stated it has 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 11,160 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,926 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Illinois-based Glenview Bankshares Dept has invested 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Alberta Mngmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 7,028 shares to 53,733 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,724 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).