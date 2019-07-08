Diker Management Maintains Holding in Healthequity (HQY); Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Raised Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $6.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 689,725 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,076 shares to 4,426 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 196 are held by Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability. Bp Plc has invested 0.13% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tig Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.15M shares for 18.09% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associates Management Incorporated has invested 4.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc reported 11,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century Companies Inc owns 609,506 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Gabelli Co Invest Advisers Inc holds 247,781 shares or 5.82% of its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 0.13% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.03% or 37,762 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.04% or 181,397 shares. Synovus Fin, Georgia-based fund reported 440 shares. 4,546 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Com. Twin Securities Incorporated invested 24.75% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,367 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).