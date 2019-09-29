Diker Management Lifted Liveperson (LPSN) Holding; As Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Market Value Declined, Peoples Financial Services Has Boosted Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 587,580 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 130.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 43,662 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 18,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 22/03/2018 – NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR MERGED IDEA-VODAFONE INDIA ENTITY; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 40,489 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Company reported 10,100 shares. Portolan Cap Management Llc invested 3.37% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 37,997 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Corp holds 802,321 shares. Moreover, Pembroke Mngmt Limited has 1.04% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 22,200 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 717,387 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% or 2,235 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 54,445 shares. Nicholas Invest Lp reported 0.18% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Redwood Invs Ltd holds 1.49% or 720,475 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 92,482 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer owns 45,478 shares.