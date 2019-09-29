Diker Management Lifted Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position; Needham Investment Management Has Increased Position in Photronics (PLAB)

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 212,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 780,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 567,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 305,425 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 68,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 145,799 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 77,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EBIT $59M-EBIT $65M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20,500 shares to 435,000 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 158,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PLAB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 60.62 million shares or 1.77% less from 61.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 15,179 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.12% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Hanson Mcclain invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 10.14M were reported by Blackrock. Northern Trust stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 872,384 were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Donald Smith And, a New York-based fund reported 2.11 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Pnc Fin Gru has 224,206 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Llc reported 15,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Indexiq Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 94,187 shares.

