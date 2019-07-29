Diker Management Increases Holding in Healthequity (HQY); West Oak Capital Has Upped Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.17 Million

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 381,898 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.4% or 13,606 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bb&T reported 0.05% stake. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Com reported 1,699 shares. 1,579 were accumulated by Navellier & Associate. Moreover, Peconic Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 900 shares. Secor LP stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Alps Advsr holds 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,014 shares. Ancora Limited accumulated 1,220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com reported 1,465 shares. 4,706 were reported by Ipswich Inv Mngmt. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 111,552 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 2,740 were accumulated by Girard Prtnrs Limited. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc holds 17,697 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boutique Research Firm Upgrades Nvidia, Says AI, Ray Tracing Will Drive Demand For Chipmaker – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Rationale for NVIDIA Acquisition of Mellanox (MLNX) ‘Remains Strong’ – Rosenblatt – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has HealthEquity (HQY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity Reports Year-End Sales Metrics Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HealthEquity Is Positioned For Attractive Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMN or HQY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.