Diker Management Increases Holding in Healthequity (HQY); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Aviva Plc Lifted Position

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 629,587 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 68,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 801,323 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.99 million, up from 733,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 9,505 shares to 311,617 shares, valued at $56.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 196,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,495 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

