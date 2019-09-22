Diker Management Increased Realpage (RP) Stake; Whitebox Advisors Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $33.53 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 257,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 149,333 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44 million, down from 407,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 623,069 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 14,120 shares to 31,067 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Hi Crush Inc (Put).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.59M shares. Driehaus Limited Liability holds 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,661 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 83,306 shares. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 103,784 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W owns 54,471 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy Associate reported 0.69% stake. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 2,430 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,087 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 9,128 shares. Becker holds 13,740 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp owns 193,604 shares. Pnc Grp holds 2.87M shares. 9,715 were reported by Farmers Savings Bank.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Globeflex Lp has 3,614 shares. Sterling Capital Llc stated it has 54,630 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc invested in 0% or 135 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 80,607 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,552 shares. Grp Inc accumulated 1,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Company Il holds 0.07% or 199,917 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Eminence Capital Lp has invested 1.99% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Brown Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 39,140 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Frontier Capital Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company holds 378,918 shares.