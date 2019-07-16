Diker Management Holds Position in Healthequity (HQY); Commerce Bank Position in Celgene (CELG) Has Trimmed by $1.25 Million

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 13,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,753 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, down from 150,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 2.10M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 899,949 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,146 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,888 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 2,329 shares. Buckingham Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 32,980 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd holds 0.26% or 393,950 shares in its portfolio. 248,250 were reported by Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Augustine Asset Management reported 37,951 shares stake. Canyon Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 1.26 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 159 shares. Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri reported 61,965 shares stake. Taylor Asset Mngmt holds 195,500 shares or 12.01% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj owns 4,430 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 248,793 shares. Moreover, Finemark Natl Bancorp has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26,978 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $56.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 130,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.