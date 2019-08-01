Diker Management Holding In Healthequity (HQY) Was Lifted; Dowling & Yahnke Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Raised as Stock Value Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 11,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 51,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40 million shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 698,643 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd holds 0.89% or 8.37M shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 412,974 shares. Palladium Llc has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 241,290 shares. King Wealth reported 0.71% stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paradigm Fin Limited Liability accumulated 7,893 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department invested in 0.88% or 65,315 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 589,486 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 249,178 shares. Brookstone Management holds 56,597 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Invest House Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Com invested in 1.35% or 91,016 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,425 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd invested in 48,187 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks reported 876,411 shares stake.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,763 shares to 40,878 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,796 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).