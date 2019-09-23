Diker Management Has Upped Stake in Liveperson (LPSN); L & S Advisors Cut Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $679,820 as Valuation Declined

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 570,163 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 8,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 4,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348,000, down from 13,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 2.18 million shares traded or 47.51% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Sh Dur’n Hi Yld by 26,445 shares to 117,076 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85M for 55.88 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.