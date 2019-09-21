Diker Management Has Upped Stake in Liveperson (LPSN) as Share Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Position Has Increased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 573,249 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 40,700 shares. Glob Endowment LP invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ballentine Prtnrs Lc reported 19,135 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ar Asset Mgmt has 0.68% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 590,000 shares. North Amer Mgmt holds 3.79% or 183,161 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De owns 0.36% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 987,571 shares. Crossvault Cap has 2.96% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 46,391 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Citadel Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.25 million shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 2,107 shares in its portfolio. 5,813 are owned by Barr E S & Com. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 15,532 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% or 202,318 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 75,931 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 26,552 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 16,247 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 55,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 954,455 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 147,200 shares. Portolan Mngmt Llc holds 3.37% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 717,387 shares. 109,608 are owned by First Advisors L P. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,382 shares.