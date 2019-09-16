Diker Management Has Upped Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position by $5.29 Million; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 68,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 145,799 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 77,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 694,142 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 845,581 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 20,877 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 24,201 shares. Cna Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,100 shares. Annex Advisory Services Llc reported 6,277 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Park Corp Oh holds 9,502 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 0.74% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ima Wealth reported 165 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,527 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Meyer Handelman reported 146,568 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 0.85% or 2.27M shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mgmt invested 0.21% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 19,208 were reported by National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79M for 14.00 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 26,959 shares to 77,707 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 166,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

