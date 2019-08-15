Diker Management Has Lifted Its Healthequity (HQY) Stake by $912,500; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Advisors Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.36 Million Its Holding

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 628,277 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 16,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 270,483 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, up from 253,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 6.24 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

