Diker Management Has Increased Position in Healthequity (HQY) by $912,500; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Decreased Position by $1.73 Million

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 93.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 18,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 19,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.68. About 1.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.31. About 586,416 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,106 shares to 84,703 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).