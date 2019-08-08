Diker Management Has Increased Its Healthequity (HQY) Position by $912,500 as Share Value Rose; Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 267,396 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $31.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.98. About 2.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 19,949 shares to 158,628 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 32,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,450 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap reported 6,511 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Davenport And Co Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 226,155 shares. Smith Salley And Associate holds 1.73% or 6,029 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 1.89% or 4,769 shares in its portfolio. 60,000 are held by Southpoint Capital Advsrs Lp. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 422 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Condor Cap accumulated 1,647 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,864 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Liability Com reported 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs accumulated 399,434 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 15.75 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP reported 770 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 98,477 shares.

