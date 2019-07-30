Diker Management Has Decreased Position in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $6.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lifted Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $1.88 Million

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $328.75. About 47,692 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 64,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 349,970 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 5.93 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Bankshares has 563,691 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Lp reported 249,669 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Farmers Fincl Bank stated it has 785 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv accumulated 24,981 shares. Capital Research Global Investors has invested 0.32% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cleararc Capital holds 0.12% or 21,170 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invests reported 51,353 shares. 4.65M are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 10.45M shares. Peoples Finance holds 219 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 0.09% or 131,252 shares. Bartlett And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 148 shares. Counselors has invested 0.17% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 66,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Equifax Pays Up for Data Breach; Halliburton Hits a Profit Gusher – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Stocks Pare Losses But Trade Tensions Weigh – Schaeffers Research” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton Is Making The Right Moves – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton tops estimates on strong international demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31,701 shares to 13,299 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 52.35 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 3 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates has 0.12% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 3,596 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3G Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Manufacturers Life The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Teton Advisors Inc has 6,440 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.2% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 103,097 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 5,053 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Co reported 0.04% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Natl Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 2,070 are held by Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has 584 shares for 0% of their portfolio.