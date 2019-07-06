Diker Management Has Decreased Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake by $6.25 Million as Valuation Rose; As Iamgold (IAG) Valuation Declined, Sprott Has Lifted Stake

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 583.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 403,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 472,842 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 69,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 5.03M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $415.3. About 151,172 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 152.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura stated it has 1,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. G2 Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,273 shares. Diker Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,105 shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ameriprise reported 105,647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 12,198 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 16 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 561 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.02% or 217,762 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 11.64 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio reported 0.01% stake. Ci Investments has 103,097 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 105,578 shares to 151,834 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 386,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

