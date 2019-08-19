Diker Management Has Decreased Its Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake as Shares Declined; Windacre Partnership Decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding by $26.16 Million as Stock Rose

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.47. About 102,513 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51M, down from 10.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 463,352 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 22,664 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Intl, a New York-based fund reported 2,112 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 29,435 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 598,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp has invested 0.04% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Samlyn Cap Lc has invested 1.68% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com accumulated 29,017 shares. Windacre Partnership Lc invested in 8.97M shares or 10.55% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 21,821 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 506 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.02% or 6,935 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.04% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.85M for 9.89 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 47.37 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.