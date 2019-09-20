Diker Management Has Boosted Liveperson (LPSN) Holding by $3.37 Million; Stock Price Rose; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Raised Its Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Position by $2.22 Million

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 246,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.43M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 21,068 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 441,091 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “The IRS is waiving a penalty fee for 400,000 taxpayers – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (IRS) Management on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in India Fund Inc (IFN) by 626,707 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $25.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) by 34,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,624 shares, and cut its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF).

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LivePerson (LPSN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LivePerson Inc. Is An Exciting Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Spirit launches WhatsApp connectivity for customer relations – South Florida Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.