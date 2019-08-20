Diker Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Healthequity (HQY) as Market Value Rose; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 5,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 659,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.92M, up from 654,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $184.43. About 5.47M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE; 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Executive’s 2016 Memo Shows Company Aware of Its Faults; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 424,730 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,669 are owned by Selway Asset Management. Bb&T stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lesa Sroufe And has 1,877 shares. Ims Cap owns 0.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,270 shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 19,860 shares. Associated Banc holds 89,127 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Axa holds 1.26M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Vision Management invested in 0.06% or 1,393 shares. Parus (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 388,713 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 230,417 shares. Eulav Asset holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 145,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oarsman Capital owns 2,492 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc reported 126,600 shares. Insight 2811 Inc owns 2,489 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

