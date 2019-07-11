Diker Management Has Boosted Its Healthequity (HQY) Position by $912,500; Market Valuation Declined; 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Cdw (CDW) Holding as Stock Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 29,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 665,620 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.50M, down from 695,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 709,189 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500.

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 6.67% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 9.49M shares traded or 749.71% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $7.42 million activity. The insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold 4,000 shares worth $360,800. Shares for $1.38M were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. On Friday, February 8 the insider ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930. Another trade for 16,216 shares valued at $1.49 million was made by Richards Thomas E on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 20,324 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 16,632 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 490 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 9,970 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ubs Asset Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 571,127 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 195,058 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Harris Associate LP reported 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Pnc Serv Grp holds 0.05% or 506,133 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 46,757 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp has 0.12% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Aperio Group Inc Limited stated it has 77,214 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2,913 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23,547 shares to 30,900 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 132,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.74M for 19.39 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.