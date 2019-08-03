Diker Management Has Boosted Its Healthequity (HQY) Holding by $912,500; Stock Value Rose; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Cut by $2.80 Million Its Holding

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 760,995 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 530,732 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 57,400 are owned by River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp. 341,019 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Redwood Management Ltd Com reported 880,385 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 30.66 million shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Trust has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 702 shares. 485,323 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Management. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 1.10 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 783,100 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.13% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Citigroup stated it has 53,757 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 29,624 shares. Js Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.20M for 33.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.