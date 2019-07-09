Diker Management Has Boosted Its Healthequity (HQY) Holding by $912,500; Academy Capital Management Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Cut by $435,662 as Shares Rose

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.29. About 781,713 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 109,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 4.54 million shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

