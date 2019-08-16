Diker Management Decreased Stake in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $6.25 Million as Stock Declined; Teton Advisors Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $295.38. About 130,559 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 104,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 75,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 933,376 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 9,844 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 1.87M shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp accumulated 189,216 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 1.52 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 4.28 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Ltd holds 4,250 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 27,993 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1,308 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,905 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 112 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation holds 12,511 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 2.22M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 213,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (NYSE:SSP) by 26,448 shares to 881,600 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 76,246 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 4,081 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 240 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Comerica Bancorp has 4,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 105,647 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 115,768 were reported by Geode Llc. Swiss Bank reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated stated it has 583,486 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.05% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 43,103 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Co reported 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 57,180 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 47.04 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.