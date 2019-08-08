Diker Management Decreased Its Position in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $6.25 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined While Grisanti Capital Management Lifted by $504,165 Its Position

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $311.84. About 150,324 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 4.82M shares traded or 39.10% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Commerce Fsb Adv owns 12,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.42% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Morgan Stanley reported 0.07% stake. Comm Financial Bank owns 396,884 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Serv has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc reported 22,233 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 376 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 60,385 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. F&V Limited has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Massachusetts-based Howland Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York-based Intll Grp has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 12 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has 70 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 36,963 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York invested 1.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares to 65,917 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,948 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.84 million for 49.66 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,600 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments has invested 0.2% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Jpmorgan Chase And Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,007 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Paw Cap holds 1.74% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc accumulated 583,486 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 33,002 shares. Victory stated it has 0.27% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Comerica Bancshares reported 4,896 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 23,698 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 490 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). G2 Inv Prns Mgmt Lc accumulated 33,273 shares.