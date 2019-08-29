Diker Management Continues to Hold Holding in Healthequity (HQY); Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Stake by $246.73 Million

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 635,786 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40,264 shares to 112,751 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).