Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -0.06 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.55 N/A 0.02 2341.11

In table 1 we can see Digital Turbine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Digital Turbine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Uber Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.25, while its potential downside is -38.85%. Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $54.17, with potential upside of 66.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.