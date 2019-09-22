Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|5
|5.15
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|40
|4.55
|N/A
|0.02
|2341.11
In table 1 we can see Digital Turbine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Digital Turbine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-7.3%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Uber Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|5
|2.83
Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.25, while its potential downside is -38.85%. Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $54.17, with potential upside of 66.17%. The results provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Digital Turbine Inc.
|-0.55%
|5.44%
|36.78%
|139.21%
|299.26%
|196.72%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|-3.7%
|-4.81%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.37%
For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.
