Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 5.48 N/A -0.06 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 95 12.15 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Digital Turbine Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Turbine Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand, has 1.7 beta which makes it 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Paylocity Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Digital Turbine Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.13, while its potential downside is -45.73%. Paylocity Holding Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $115 consensus price target and a 5.29% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Paylocity Holding Corporation seems more appealing than Digital Turbine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares and 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. Insiders held 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 32.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. has stronger performance than Paylocity Holding Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Digital Turbine Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.