Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.28 N/A -0.06 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 3.62 N/A 1.02 41.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Digital Turbine Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Open Text Corporation has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Open Text Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Digital Turbine Inc. and Open Text Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.13, with potential downside of -30.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares and 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares. Insiders held 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Open Text Corporation beats Digital Turbine Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.