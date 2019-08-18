Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

We are comparing Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.83 N/A -0.06 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 9.30 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Digital Turbine Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. One Horizon Group Inc. has a 2.97 beta and it is 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. One Horizon Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Digital Turbine Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4.13 is Digital Turbine Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -36.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Digital Turbine Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 8.7%. 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while One Horizon Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.