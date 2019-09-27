Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Both Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 7 1.49 62.94M -0.06 0.00 2U Inc. 18 -0.55 57.90M -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and 2U Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 913,497,822.93% -18.7% -7.3% 2U Inc. 329,726,651.48% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine Inc.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, 2U Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Digital Turbine Inc. and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, 2U Inc.’s average target price is $34.8, while its potential upside is 121.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Digital Turbine Inc. and 2U Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 0%. Insiders held 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.