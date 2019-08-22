Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Reaches $7.34 After 9.00% Up Move; Mogu American Depositary Shares (each Repres (MOGU) Sellers Increased By 132.58% Their Shorts

The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 1.70M shares traded. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 299.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 299.26% the S&P500. Some Historical APPS News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Sees Deal Completed by June; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Announces the Sale of Content and Advertiser & Publisher Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to Board; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine: Chestnutt Increases Board to 7 Members; 22/04/2018 DJ Digital Turbine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPS); 16/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Host Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor ConferencesThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $665.40 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $8.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APPS worth $59.89M more.

Mogu Inc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:MOGU) had an increase of 132.58% in short interest. MOGU’s SI was 30,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 132.58% from 13,200 shares previously. With 82,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Mogu Inc American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:MOGU)’s short sellers to cover MOGU’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 19,457 shares traded. MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MOGU Inc. operates as an online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. The company has market cap of $316.66 million. It operates a platform that enables users to discover and share latest fashion trends through its community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its users accessibility to dress in style and express themselves by offering a range of fashion apparel and other lifestyle products, such as beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digital Turbine has $4.25 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.13’s average target is -43.73% below currents $7.34 stock price. Digital Turbine had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $4.25 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.