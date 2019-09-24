Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Reaches $6.68 After 9.00% Down Move; Southport Management Has Decreased Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position By $147.63 Million

The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.51 million shares traded. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 299.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 299.26% the S&P500. Some Historical APPS News: 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial, Inc. Exits Position in Digital Turbine; 16/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Host Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018; 22/04/2018 DJ Digital Turbine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPS); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Announces the Sale of Content and Advertiser & Publisher Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to Board; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Sees Deal Completed by June; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of DirectorsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $554.91 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $6.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APPS worth $49.94 million less.

Analysts await Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to report earnings on November, 4. APPS’s profit will be $2.49M for 55.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Turbine, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company has market cap of $554.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right clients for their applications.