Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Reaches $6.48 After 4.00% Down Move; Bb&T Securities Cut Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake

The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 2.23 million shares traded or 26.22% up from the average. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 299.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 299.26% the S&P500. Some Historical APPS News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Announces the Sale of Content and Advertiser & Publisher Businesses; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine: Chestnutt Increases Board to 7 Members; 16/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Host Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Sees Deal Completed by June; 22/04/2018 DJ Digital Turbine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPS); 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial, Inc. Exits Position in Digital TurbineThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $537.90 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $6.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APPS worth $21.52 million less.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 8.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 28,146 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 297,463 shares with $5.10M value, down from 325,609 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 849,857 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digital Turbine had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Roth Capital. The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company has market cap of $537.90 million. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right clients for their applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp has $19.5000 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.75’s average target is 2.35% above currents $18.32 stock price. Ares Capital Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of ARCC in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 23,049 shares to 43,058 valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 4,342 shares and now owns 252,354 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was raised too.