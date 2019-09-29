Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Reaches $6.26 After 7.00% Down Move; 0 Analysts Are Bullish TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TerraForm Power has $1700 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is -7.46% below currents $17.83 stock price. TerraForm Power had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 18. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $14.5000 New Target: $15.5000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 3.20 million shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has risen 299.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 299.26% the S&P500. Some Historical APPS News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 DJ Digital Turbine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APPS); 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine: Chestnutt Increases Board to 7 Members; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Sees Deal Completed by June; 11/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Digital Turbine Appoints Roy H. Chestnutt to Board; 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial, Inc. Exits Position in Digital Turbine; 16/05/2018 – Digital Turbine to Host Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Digital Turbine Announces the Sale of Content and Advertiser & Publisher BusinessesThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $519.64M company. It was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $5.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:APPS worth $36.37 million less.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

